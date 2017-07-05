FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing revenues
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 9:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing revenues

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing revenues, but structural imbalance is likely to persist

* S&P, on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget, says there is uncertainty regarding full cost of adequately funding k-12 education

* S&P on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget- continue to view as credit concern ongoing deferral of contributions into state's pension fund, underfunding of pension system

* S&P says budget continues to rely on significant ongoing transfers from kansas' highway fund

* S&P-reliance of budget on transfers from kansas' highway fund results in slowdowns in long-term highway capital plan which are unsustainable in long term

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.