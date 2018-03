March 9 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS KAZAKHSTAN RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘BBB-/A-3’ AND ‘KZAA’; OUTLOOK STABLE‍​

* ‍S&P SAYS EXPECT KAZAKHSTAN TO MAINTAIN RELATIVELY STRONG NET GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEBT STOCK AND EXTERNAL ASSET POSITIONS ON AVERAGE THROUGH TO 2021​ Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2Fo94Mx]