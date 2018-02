Feb 22 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS LATVIA ‘A-/A-2’ RATINGS AFFIRMED DESPITE PAYMENT RESTRICTIONS ON ABLV BANK; OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE

* S&P SAYS IN ITS VIEW, EVEN IF ABLV BANK IS EVENTUALLY WOUND DOWN, POTENTIAL FISCAL COSTS FOR LATVIA'S GOVERNMENT WILL BE MODEST Source text: (bit.ly/2HDasIM)