March 25 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS MISSISSIPPI GAMING TAX REVENUE BOND OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE ON CASINO CLOSURES TO REDUCE COVID-19 SPREAD

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ITS 'A+' RATING ON THE ABOUT $439.2 MILLION MISSISSIPPI GAMING TAX REVENUE BONDS OUTSTANDING Source text [bit.ly/39lEMEm]