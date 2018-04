April 20 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS MONGOLIA RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘B-/B’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK BALANCES EXPECTATION THAT MONGOLIA LIMITS ITS GOVERNMENT DEFICIT AGAINST RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COUNTRY'S ELEVATED CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT Source: bit.ly/2HAOB7O