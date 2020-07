BRIEF-S&P Says Mongolia's 'B' Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Stable

July 9 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS MONGOLIA ‘B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED, OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS MONGOLIA’S COMMODITY-ORIENTED ECONOMY IS EXPERIENCING A CONSIDERABLE SLOWDOWN DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* S&P - MONGOLIA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK FROM COVID-19 WILL BE TEMPORARY, GROWTH WILL REBOUND OVER NEXT 12 MTHS

* S&P SAYS IT EXPECTS MONGOLIA’S GROWTH TO REBOUND STRONGLY OVER THE COMING YEARS, ALONGSIDE CHINA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY.

* S&P - RATINGS ON MONGOLIA REFLECT COUNTRY'S MODEST PER CAPITA INCOME LEVEL, EVOLVING INSTITUTIONAL SETTINGS, AND ELEVATED EXTERNAL IMBALANCES Source text: bit.ly/2W1KPdp