Dec 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P SAYS NEW YORK STATE URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORP.‘S 2017C AND 2017D PERSONAL INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS RATED ‘AAA’

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ITS 'AAA' RATING ON NEW YORK STATE'S $33.1 BILLION PIT REVENUE BONDS OUTSTANDING ISSUED BY VARIOUS CONDUIT ISSUERS Source text : (bit.ly/2BdJ83n)