BRIEF-S&P Says New Zealand Ratings Affirmed At 'AA' FC And 'AA+' LC; Outlook Positive

Feb 26 (Reuters) - S&P:

* SAYS NEW ZEALAND RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘AA’ FC AND ‘AA+’ LC; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

* SAYS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND SLOWING CHINESE ECONOMY UNLIKELY TO WEIGH ON NEW ZEALAND’S CREDIT QUALITY EVEN AS GROWTH SLOWS

* SAYS DON’T EXPECT SLOWING CHINA ECONOMY FROM OUTBREAK OF NEW CORONAVIRUS TO SUBSTANTIALLY WEIGH ON NEW ZEALAND’S LONG-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS

* SAYS EXPECT NEW ZEALAND’S ECONOMIC GROWTH TO SLOW TO ABOUT 2.2% IN FISCAL 2020 WITH LOW INTEREST RATES, WAGE GROWTH

* POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON LONG-TERM RATINGS ON NEW ZEALAND REFLECTS VIEW OF COUNTRY'S DECLINING EXPOSURE TO RISKS RELATED TO ITS HIGH EXTERNAL DEBT Source text - bit.ly/2vaPu2L