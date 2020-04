April 20 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS NICARAGUA ‘B-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

* S&P SAYS IMPACT OF GLOBAL DOWNTURN, COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL CAUSE ANOTHER SHARP DECLINE IN NICARAGUA’S ECONOMY THIS YEAR

* S&P SAYS EXPECT THAT RESULTING DETERIORATION IN NICARAGUA'S EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY AND PUBLIC FINANCES WILL BE CONTAINED Source: bit.ly/2RT2t13