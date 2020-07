July 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS NISSAN DOWNGRADED TO ‘BBB-/A-3’ ON GROWING IMPACT OF COVID-19; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS NISSAN'S PROFITABILITY IS LIKELY TO COME UNDER GREATER PRESSURE THAN THAT OF GLOBAL PEERS IN THE COMING ONE TO TWO YEARS Source: bit.ly/3eZ2IB2