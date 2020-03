March 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS NISSAN MOTOR ‘BBB+/A-2’ RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* S&P SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON NISSAN MOTOR’S PROFITABILITY LIKELY TO INTENSIFY AS GLOBAL SPREAD OF COVID-19 WORSENS

* S&P SAYS EXPECT NISSAN TO MAINTAIN ITS SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE WITH A NET CASH POSITION Source text - bit.ly/2WFoNhU Further company coverage: