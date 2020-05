May 1 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS NISSAN MOTOR LONG-TERM RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘BBB’ AS COVID-19 DIMS EARNINGS PROSPECTS; RATINGS REMAIN ON WATCH NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMING 'A-2' SHORT-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATINGS ON NISSAN Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2YoC0wm] Further company coverage: