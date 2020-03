BRIEF-S&P Says Oman Downgraded To 'BB-' On Higher External Risks & Indebtedness

March 26 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS OMAN DOWNGRADED TO ‘BB-‘ ON HIGHER EXTERNAL RISKS & INDEBTEDNESS; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS SHARP DROP IN OIL PRICES IN 2020 WILL INTENSIFY OMAN’S FISCAL, EXTERNAL PRESSURES, LEADING TO FASTER DETERIORATION IN GOVERNMENT’S BALANCE SHEET

* S&P SAYS LARGE UPCOMING EXTERNAL DEBT MATURITIES IN 2021-2022, ALONG WITH HIGH FISCAL DEFICITS, COULD RAISE OMAN’S FUNDING PRESSURES & BORROWING COSTS

* S&P SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS RISK DESPITE OMAN’S MEDIUM-TERM FISCAL CONSOLIDATION PLANS, IMPLEMENTATION COULD BE INSUFFICIENT TO STEM RISE IN DEBT

* S&P SAYS REVISED TRANSFER & CONVERTIBILITY ASSESSMENT ON OMAN TO ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’

* S&P SAYS OMAN'S DEBT STRUCTURE IS VULNERABLE TO SHARP DECLINE IN FOREIGN INVESTOR SENTIMENT AT TIME OF UNCERTAINTY PARTLY TRIGGERED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text: bit.ly/2UkND4T