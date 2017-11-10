BRIEF-S&P says Oman long-term ratings lowered to 'BB'; outlook stable

Nov 10 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P lowers Oman’s sovereign credit rating to BB from BB+; raises outlook to stable from negative

* S&P says Oman's ratings are constrained by its dependence on hydrocarbon sector & large fiscal deficits predominantly financed by external borrowing Source text: (bit.ly/2zNAWXA)