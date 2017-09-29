FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Malta’s sovereign credit rating at A-; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; ‘A-/A-2’ ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P says outlook revision reflects our expectation that Malta’s economy will continue its strong cyclical expansion‍​

* S&P - Positive outlook reflects that we could raise ratings on Malta over next 24 months if economic growth remains in line with our expectations‍​

* S&P says Malta ratings supported by “strong” growth performance coupled with consistent current account surpluses & by narrowing government deficits

* S&P says revised its outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings on the republic of Malta to positive from stable‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xDJuP5]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.