April 24 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS POLAND-BASED DEBT PURCHASER GETBACK ‘B/B’ RATINGS SUSPENDED

* S&P SAYS AT THE TIME OF THE SUSPENSION, THE GLOBAL SCALE RATINGS ON GETBACK S.A. WERE ‘B/B’ AND THESE RATINGS WERE ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS UNDERSTAND GETBACK IS EXPERIENCING DIFFICULTIES WITH REPAYMENT OF AT LEAST 1 PRIVATE DEBT PLACEMENTS; S&P HAS NO SUFFICIENT INFORMATION ON TERMS & CONDITIONS OF ISSUE Source text: bit.ly/2FekPjM Further company coverage: