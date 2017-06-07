FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties‍​
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six Arab countries sever ties‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* revises Qatar sovereign credit outlook to creditwatch negative from negative; current rating is AA-‍​

* says Qatar long-term rating lowered to 'AA-'; on watch negative after six arab countries sever ties

* says lowering long-term rating on Qatar to 'AA-' from 'AA' and placing it on creditwatch with negative implications‍​

* says believe dispute with Arab countries will exacerbate Qatar's external vulnerabilities and could put pressure on economic growth, fiscal metrics

* says do not expect potential outflow of nonresident deposits to pose immediate and significant issues for Qatar's banks

* says Qatar's fiscal and current account deficits could widen as related revenues from regional trade diminish‍​

* says 'A-1+' short-term rating was affirmed

* imposition of air travel restrictions could have significant implications for Qatar Airways' profitability‍​

* says currently no indication that Qatar's main trade partners (Japan, South Korea, China, and India) will reconsider existing trade arrangements

* says expect economic growth to slow as corporate profitability is damaged because regional demand is cut off, investment is hampered Source text (bit.ly/2sTICjm)

