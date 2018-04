April 27 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS RATINGS ON THE UNITED KINGDOM AFFIRMED AT ‘AA/A-1+’; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS UNCERTAINTY PERSISTS ON THE U.K.’S FUTURE RELATIONSHIP WITH ITS MOST IMPORTANT TRADING PARTNER, THE EU

* S&P SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS RISK OF SUSTAINED ECONOMIC WEAKNESS IF MERCHANDISE & SERVICES EXPORTS FROM U.K. LOSE ACCESS TO KEY EUROPEAN MARKETS

* S&P SAYS WE SEE BREXIT AS REDUCING UK’S POTENTIAL GROWTH IN SEVERAL WAYS