BRIEF-S&P Says Recent Surge Of Coronavirus Cases Outside Of China Is A Rising Risk To Global Economies And Credit Markets

March 3 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS RECENT SURGE OF CORONAVIRUS CASES OUTSIDE OF CHINA IS A RISING RISK TO GLOBAL ECONOMIES AND CREDIT MARKETS

* S&P SAYS WITH COVID-19 NOW PRESENT IN MORE THAN 70 COUNTRIES, THE GLOBAL MACRO IMPACT HAS DOUBLED SINCE OUR LAST UPDATE ON FEB. 11

* S&P, ON COVID-19’S WIDER REACH, SAYS LOSS OF INVESTOR CONFIDENCE IS DRIVING UP FUNDING COSTS FOR MORE LEVERAGED BORROWERS

* S&P SAYS STABILIZATION OF THE HEALTH SITUATION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND MACROECONOMY IS LIKE TO HAPPEN DURING Q2

* S&P, ON COVID-19’S WIDER REACH, SAYS LOSS OF INVESTOR CONFIDENCE COULD LEAD TO CAPITAL OUTFLOWS FOR EMERGING MARKETS THAT HAVE HIGH EXTERNAL IMBALANCES

* S&P, ON COVID-19, SAYS INDUSTRIES RELIANT ON CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING, CROSS-BORDER SUPPLY CHAINS ARE PARTICULARLY EXPOSED FROM CREDIT PERSPECTIVE

* S&P SAYS MONETARY, FISCAL POLICIES, ALREADY IN TRAIN WITH POLICY-RATE CUTS FROM AUSTRALIA & U.S., COULD HELP CALM MARKETS FACING HIGH VOLATILITY Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2VFS6jV)