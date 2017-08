Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Republic Of Congo foreign currency ratings lowered to 'SD/D' after trustee unable to unfreeze bond payments‍​

* ‍S&P on Republic Of Congo - lowering foreign currency ratings on congo to 'SD/D' from 'CCC/C' ; also affirming our 'B-/B' local currency ratings​

* S&P - stable outlook on long-term local currency sovereign rating signals view that Republic Of Congo faces balanced risks on its local currency debt Source text: (bit.ly/2kucUbK)