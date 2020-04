BRIEF-S&P Says Republic Of Korea 'Aa/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable

April 21 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS REPUBLIC OF KOREA ‘AA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO SEE KOREAN ECONOMY CONTRACT, BUT BELIEVE THE SOVEREIGN’S ROBUST CREDIT METRICS CAN ABSORB THIS TEMPORARY SHOCK

* S&P SAYS FORECAST KOREA’S FISCAL DEFICIT TO WIDEN THIS YEAR OWING TO STIMULUS MEASURES BEFORE RETURNING TO MODEST SURPLUSES OVER THE MEDIUM TERM

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT KOREAN ECONOMY WILL REBOUND IN 2021 AND RETURN THE GOVERNMENT TO NEAR-BALANCED BUDGET POSITIONS

* S&P SAYS FORECAST GENERAL GOVERNMENT BALANCE TO BE IN DEFICIT OF 2.5% OF GDP IN 2020 DUE TO ECONOMIC DOWNTURN, STIMULUS MEASURES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS

* S&P SAYS OUTLOOK PREDICATED ON BELIEF GEOPOLITICAL RISKS ON KOREAN PENINSULA TO NOT ESCALATE TO POINT OF HURTING KOREA’S ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS.

* S&P-DISRUPTION TO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN KOREA DUE TO COVID19 WILL LEAD TO SHARP DOWNTURN THIS YEAR WITH GDP CONTRACTING BY 1.5% BEFORE REBOUNDING IN 2021 Source text : bit.ly/2VmJkqq