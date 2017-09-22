FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Latvia outlook revised to positive, 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed
September 22, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Latvia outlook revised to positive, 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Latvia’s sovereign credit rating at A-; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says republic of Latvia outlook revised to positive on strong economic growth; ‘A-/A-2’ ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P​ says ratings on Latvia are supported by track record of effective policy making, prudent fiscal policy, and moderate and declining net government debt‍​

* S&P says could upgrade Latvia if economic expansion ensues without overheating, external risks abate over medium term, and debt continues to decline‍​

* S&P​ -expects Latvia’s economy to expand briskly in 2017-2018, driven by household consumption, investment activity, export growth, raising per-capita GDP

* S&P says outlook revision reflects expectation Latvia’s current fast economic expansion will be coupled with structural improvements of labor market

* S&P on Latvia - expect fiscal prudence to be maintained despite tax reform and upcoming elections next year Source text (bit.ly/2hoNuZM)

