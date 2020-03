BRIEF-S&P Says Saudi Arabia 'A-/A-2' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable

March 26 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS SAUDI ARABIA ‘A-/A-2’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS OUR ESTIMATE OF SAUDI ARABIA’S STRONG NET ASSET (STOCK) POSITION ON FISCAL AND EXTERNAL BALANCES CONTINUES TO BE A KEY RATINGS SUPPORT

* S&P SAYS IT EXPECTS THAT KEY PARAMETERS OF SAUDI ARABIA’S CENTRALIZED INSTITUTIONAL FRAMEWORK WILL REMAIN BROADLY UNCHANGED THROUGH 2023

* S&P SAYS WE EXPECT IRAN AND SAUDI ARABIA TO SHY AWAY FROM A FULLY-FLEDGED DIRECT MILITARY CONFRONTATION

* S&P SAYS ONGOING GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS WITH IRAN AND YEMENESE HOUTHI MILITIA WILL CONSTRAIN SAUDI ARABIA’S RATINGS

* S&P SAYS ANTICIPATE RECOVERY IN GDP, OIL DEMAND THROUGH H2 OF 2020 AND INTO 2021 AS THE MOST SEVERE IMPACTS FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MODERATE Source text : (bit.ly/39lbmGB)