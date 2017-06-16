FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics, outlook stable‍​‍​
June 16, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics, outlook stable‍​‍​

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P raises Slovenia sovereign credit rating to A+ from A

* S&P says Slovenia ratings raised to 'A+/A-1' on improving debt dynamics; Outlook stable‍​‍​

* S&P on Slovenia - Expect net general government debt will fall below 60% of GDP by end-2018 on the back of stronger economic growth

* S&P on Slovenia - Believe banking performance will increase only moderately over the next two years, mainly because of thinner interest margins‍​

* S&P - Stable outlook on slovenia balances upside potential from further debt reduction against structural reform complacency, among others Source text (bit.ly/2taOHsr)

