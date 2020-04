BRIEF-S&P Says South Africa Ratings Lowered To 'BB-' From 'BB'

April 29 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS SOUTH AFRICA RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’ AS COVID-19 FURTHER IMPAIRS FISCAL AND GROWTH PROSPECTS; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS COVID-19-RELATED PRESSURES WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPLICATIONS FOR SOUTH AFRICA’S ALREADY DEFICIENT GROWTH AND FISCAL OUTCOMES

* S&P SAYS LOWERED LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY RATING ON SOUTH AFRICA TO ‘BB-‘ AND LONG-TERM LOCAL-CURRENCY RATING TO ‘BB’

* S&P SAYS OUTLOOK ON BOTH THE FOREIGN- AND LOCAL-CURRENCY RATINGS IS STABLE FOR SOUTH AFRICA

* S&P SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S ALREADY CONTRACTING ECONOMY WILL FACE A FURTHER SHARP COVID-19-RELATED DOWNTURN IN 2020

* S&P SAYS NOW PROJECT SOUTH AFRICA’S ECONOMY TO SHRINK BY 4.5% THIS YEAR VERSUS OUR NOVEMBER 2019 ESTIMATE OF GROWTH OF 1.6%

* S&P SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BALANCE BETWEEN PRESSURES RELATED TO LOW GDP GROWTH, HIGH FISCAL DEFICITS AGAINST DEEP FINANCIAL MARKETS

* S&P SAYS ESTIMATE SOUTH AFRICA’S GDP PER CAPITA AT CLOSE TO $4,800 IN 2020, A SHARP FALL FROM ABOUT $6,000 IN 2019