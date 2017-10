Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* S&P- State of Western Australia ‘aa+/a-1+’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative‍​

* S&P on State of Western Australia - expect state’s cash operating deficits to continue for another year or so

* S&P on Western Australia - outlook reflects view that cash operating deficits could persist, increase debt burden if government fails to curb spending growth Source text: bit.ly/2z5v1Mm