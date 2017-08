July 28 (Reuters) -

* S&P says States of Jersey ratings affirmed at 'aa-/a-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P on States of Jersey - affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Jersey at 'aa-/a-1+'‍​

* S&P says strong performance in Jersey's nonfinance sector led to solid GDP growth in 2016; Brexit uncertainties to likely flatten GDP growth over 3-year forecast Source text - bit.ly/1YEIeyB