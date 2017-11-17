FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
November 17, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at ‘AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that Switzerland’s fiscal and external surpluses will remain solid over next 2 to 3 years

* S&P says ratings on Switzerland are supported by country’s resilient economy, high income levels and stable institutions​

* S&P says ratings also reflect Switzerland's solid fiscal and external current account balances and strong net external creditor position Source text: (bit.ly/2zbjrjV)

