BRIEF-S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

Nov 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Switzerland ratings affirmed at ‘AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that Switzerland’s fiscal and external surpluses will remain solid over next 2 to 3 years

* S&P says ratings on Switzerland are supported by country’s resilient economy, high income levels and stable institutions​

* S&P says ratings also reflect Switzerland's solid fiscal and external current account balances and strong net external creditor position Source text: (bit.ly/2zbjrjV)