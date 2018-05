May 18 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS SWITZERLAND RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘AAA/A-1+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS EXPECT SWITZERLAND’S ECONOMY WILL EXPAND AT SOUND RATES IN 2018-2021, THANKS TO STRONG EXPORTS, SUPPORTED BY EASING PRESSURE FROM SWISS FRANC EXCHANGE RATE

* S&P SAYS "SOVEREIGN MONEY" INITIATIVE'S ADOPTION COULD BRING UNCERTAINTY FOR SWITZERLAND'S BANKING SECTOR, ROLE OF CENTRAL BANK, POTENTIALLY ECONOMY Source text : [bit.ly/2rTqTKE]