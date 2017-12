Dec 14 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS ‘BB+/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

* S&P SAYS EXPECT COMMONWEALTH OF BAHAMAS NEW ADMINISTRATION‘S SOLID MANDATE TO FACILITATE ECONOMIC & DEBT STABILIZATION, AFTER SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK BALANCES CHALLENGES OF OVERCOMING COMMONWEALTH OF BAHAMAS STUBBORN ECONOMIC BOTTLENECKS WITH GOVERNMENT'S FISCAL CONSOLIDATION PLANS Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2j21mKs]