April 16 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’ ON FALLOUT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS ESCALATED AND HAS BEGUN TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON BAHAMAS’ IMPORTANT TOURISM SECTOR

* S&P SAYS DRAMATIC DECLINE IN TOURISM WILL HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON BAHAMAS' ECONOMY AND GOVERNMENT FINANCES Source text (bit.ly/3cqnh7X)