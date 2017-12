Dec 8 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS VENEZUELA‘S GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2023 AND 2028 DOWNGRADED TO ‘D’

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMING THE LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING ON VENEZUELA AT ‘SD’

* S&P SAYS CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE REFLECTS OPINION THAT THERE IS A ONE-IN-TWO CHANCE THAT VENEZUELA COULD DEFAULT AGAIN WITHIN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kF0dMW]