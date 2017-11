BRIEF-S&P says Venezuela's global bonds Due 2025 And 2026 downgraded to 'D' from 'CC'

Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS VENEZUELA‘S GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2025 AND 2026 DOWNGRADED TO ‘D’

* S&P SAYS LOWERED ITS ISSUE RATINGS ON THE BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA‘S GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2025 AND 2026 TO ‘D’ FROM ‘CC’

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED LONG- AND SHORT-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY SOVEREIGN ISSUER CREDIT RATINGS ON VENEZUELA AT ‘SD/D‍​

* S&P SAYS LOCAL CURRENCY SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS AND SENIOR UNSECURED ISSUE RATINGS ON VENEZUELA REMAIN ON CREDITWATCH WITH NEGATIVE IMPLICATIONS Source text - bit.ly/2jemFZh