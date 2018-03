March 29 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS VIETNAM RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘BB-/B’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* ‍S&P SAYS AFFIRMING ‘BB-‘ LONG-TERM AND ‘B’ SHORT-TERM SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATINGS ON VIETNAM​

* S&P SAYS VIETNAM’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS S&P’S EXPECTATION THAT VIETNAM’S ECONOMY WILL “CONTINUE TO EXPAND RAPIDLY”

* S&P SAYS RATINGS ON VIETNAM REFLECT VIETNAM'S LOWER MIDDLE-INCOME ECONOMY, LEGACY BANKING SECTOR WEAKNESSES, & ITS EMERGING INSTITUTIONAL SETTINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2GmA8bC)