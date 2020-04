BRIEF-S&P Says Virgin Australia Ratings Lowered To 'CC' On Proposed Recapitalization After Voluntary Administration

April 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS VIRGIN AUSTRALIA RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘CC’ ON PROPOSED RECAPITALIZATION AFTER VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS LOWERED ISSUER CREDIT RATING ON VIRGIN AUSTRALIA TO ‘CC’ FROM ‘CCC’, LOWERED RELATED ISSUE RATINGS ON CO’S UNSECURED DEBT TO ‘C’ FROM ‘CCC-‘

* S&P, ON VIRGIN AUSTRALIA, SAYS EXPECT CO'S UNSECURED DEBT PROVIDERS WILL BE FORCED TO ACCEPT LESS VALUE FOR AMOUNTS OWING IN TERMS OF DEBT FACILITIES Source: bit.ly/352zgWZ Further company coverage: