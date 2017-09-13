BRIEF-S&P says Virgin Islands Port Authority's marine revenue bonds will likely be negatively affected by Irma‍​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds will likely be negatively affected by Irma
* S&P On Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds says hurricane likely to have negative impact on tourism, cruise activity at port
* S&P on Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds says currently rate the bonds ‘BBB’ with a negative outlook
* S&P on Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds says port’s storm-related capital requirements could lower liquidity
* S&P says VIPA's finances are vulnerable due to port's reliance on revenues related to cruise ships and local economy that depends highly on tourism Source text (bit.ly/2h2IqKd)