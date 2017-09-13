FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Virgin Islands Port Authority's marine revenue bonds will likely be negatively affected by Irma‍​
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 3:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P says Virgin Islands Port Authority's marine revenue bonds will likely be negatively affected by Irma‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds will likely be negatively affected by Irma‍​

* S&P On Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds says hurricane likely to have negative impact on tourism, cruise activity at port ‍​

* ‍S&P on Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds says currently rate the bonds ‘BBB’ with a negative outlook​

* S&P on Virgin Islands Port Authority’s marine revenue bonds says port’s storm-related capital requirements could lower liquidity‍​

* ‍S&P says VIPA's finances are vulnerable due to port's reliance on revenues related to cruise ships and local economy that depends highly on tourism ​ Source text (bit.ly/2h2IqKd)

