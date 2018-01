Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ratings Agency S&P says:

* ITALIAN BANKS WILL STRENGTHEN PERFORMANCE IN 2018 ON BACK OF BETTER ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

* SEES SOME DOWNSIDE RISK TO ITS EXPECTATIONS FROM UPCOMING ELECTIONS IN MARCH SHOULD NEW GOVERNMENT REVERSE PAST REFORMS

* ITALIAN SMALL AND MIDSIZED BANKS STILL EXPOSED TO SUDDEN CHANGES IN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, MARKET CONFIDENCE (Reporting by Milan newsroom)