June 14 (Reuters) - SPACE HELLAS SA:

* APPROVES THE DECREASE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 3.5 MILLION BY OFFSETTING LOSSES OF PREVIOUS YEARS

* THE DECREASE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE HELD WITH A CORRESPONDING DECREASE OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE FROM 1.61 EURO PER SHARE TO 1.08 EURO

Source text: bit.ly/2sakcTv

