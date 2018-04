BRIEF-Space4 To Make Business Combination To List Guala Closures On Italian Bourse

April 23 (Reuters) - SPACE4 SPA:

* TO MAKE BUSINESS COMBINATION TO LIST GUALA CLOSURES ON STOCK EXCHANGE

* SHARE CAPITAL OF GUALA CLOSURES ONCE LISTED TO BE AROUND EUR 700 MILLION, EUR 10 PER SHARE

* MORE THAN 66 PERCENT OF GUALA CLOSURES WILL BE ON THE MARKET

* BUSINESS COMBINATION ENVISAGES TOTAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT EUR 600 MILLION

* GUALA CLOSURES TO GET FRESH CAPITAL FOR EUR 170 MILLION THROUGH BUSINESS COMBINATION

* GUALA CLOSURES AIMS AT LISTING ON THE STAR SEGMENT OF THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE