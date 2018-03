March 26 (Reuters) - Spaceandpeople Plc:

* FY ‍NET REVENUE OF £10.0 MILLION (2016: £9.7MILLION)​

* FY ‍PROFIT FROM BEFORE TAXATION ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF £1.2 MILLION (2016: £60K)​

* ‍DIVIDEND RESUMED WITH PROPOSED PAYMENT OF 1.5P PER SHARE (2016: NIL)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)