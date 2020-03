BRIEF-SpaceandPeople Says Majority Of Staff In UK Offices Will Be Furloughed From April 1

March 31 (Reuters) - Spaceandpeople PLC:

* SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC - COVID-19 AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC - IN ADDITION TO FURLOUGHING STAFF, GROUP HAS AGREED PAYMENT DEFERMENTS WITH BOTH HMRC AND GERMAN TAX AUTHORITIES

* SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC - STILL BOOKING BUSINESS FOR LATER IN YEAR AND WILL LOOK TO RECOMMENCE FULL ACTIVITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* SPACEANDPEOPLE - TO CANCEL PROPOSED DIVIDEND, CUTTING DISCRETIONARY AND NON-ESSENTIAL SPEND AND DEFERRING A PROPORTION OF DIRECTORS’ REMUNERATION

* SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC - IN ORDER TO REDUCE COSTS, MAJORITY OF STAFF IN OUR UK OFFICES WILL BE FURLOUGHED FROM 1 APRIL 2020 UNTIL NEEDS OF BUSINESS CHANGE