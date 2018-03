March 23 (Reuters) - Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd :

* SAYS CO ‍​APPROVED SELLING OF UNITS SOCIAL MEDIA INDIA LTD, ADGOG UK LTD

* CO ‍​APPROVED ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT OF DUES OF UNIT SOCIAL MEDIA INDIA WITH BANK OF BARODA AMOUNTING TO 45 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2IL3IJt Further company coverage: