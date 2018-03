March 8 (Reuters) - Spackman Equities Group Inc:

* SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP ANNOUNCES REFILING OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* SAYS ‍AMENDED & REFILED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATED TO CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE REVIEW BY ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION​

* SAYS INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FILED PRIOR TO 2017 FAILED TO CONTAIN A NOTICE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAD NOT BEEN REVIEWED BY AUDITOR