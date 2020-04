April 16 (Reuters) - Spago Nanomedical AB (publ):

* RECRUITMENT FOR CLINICAL STUDY IN UPPSALA, SWEDEN PAUSED

* PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR CLINICAL STUDY OF SPAGOPIX-01 AT AKADEMISKA SJUKHUSET IN UPPSALA, SWEDEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AFTER RE-PRIORITIZATION AS RESULT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)