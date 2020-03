BRIEF-Spagopix Says Phase I Study To Next Dose Level And Expansion To Additional Site

March 23 (Reuters) - Spago Nanomedical AB (publ):

* SPAGOPIX PHASE I STUDY TO NEXT DOSE LEVEL AND EXPANSION TO ADDITIONAL SITE

* SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB (PUBL) - DATA FROM FIRST DOSE GROUP IN PHASE I TRIAL SHOW THAT SN132D IS WELL TOLERATED

* SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB (PUBL) - ISRC FURTHER CONCLUDE THAT SN132D DOSE SHOULD BE INCREASED IN ORDER TO OPTIMIZE CONTRAST ENHANCEMENT OF TUMORS

* SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB (PUBL) - DECIDED TO EXPAND SN132D STUDY TO ADDITIONAL BREAST CANCER CENTER, SAHLGRENSKA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL