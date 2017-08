July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain:

* Says Spain's banks borrowed 172.9 billion euros ($197.4 billion) from the European Central Bank in June

* In May, Spain's banks borrowed 173.1 billion euros from the ECB Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2tPRrxY] ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)