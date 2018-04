April 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s government:

* Says has authorised Abertis purchase of Eutelsat’s stake in Hispasat

* Says Abertis will acquire 32.63 percent of Eutelsat, raising its stake to 89.68 percent

* Says CDTI will acquire 1.06 percent stake in Eutelsat, raising its stake to 2.91 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)