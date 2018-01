Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:

* SAYS SPAIN NEW CAR SALES ROSE 6.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR IN DECEMBER TO 102,943 UNITS

* THAT COMPARED TO A RISE OF 12.4 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* IN 2017 AS A WHOLE NEW CAR SALES WERE UP 7.7 PCT FROM 2016 AT 1.23 MILLION, AN ANFAC SPOKESMAN SAID. (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)