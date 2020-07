July 29 (Reuters) - Aena SME SA’s Chief Executive Maurici Lucena says:

* DEBT RATIOS COULD BREAK LIMITS ESTABLISHED IN COVENANTS WITH LENDERS BY END OF DECEMBER

* WILL SEEK TEMPORARY WAIVER FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* WE ARE CONFIDENT WE CAN RENEGOTIATE IF NECESSARY