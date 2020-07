July 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s AENA:

* CFO JOSE LEO SAYS WE MAY CONTEMPLATE WAIVING MINIMUM RENT AGREEMENTS FOR STATE OF EMERGENCY PERIOD

* CEO MAURICI LUCENA SAYS OUR IMPRESSION IS THAT NEGOTIATIONS FOR DORA2 ROUTING SYSTEM COULD START UP TO TWO YEARS LATER THAN EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Nathan Allen)